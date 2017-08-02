Back to Main page
Court to start trial of ex-Economy Minister Ulyukayev on August 8

Business & Economy
August 02, 13:09 UTC+3

Alexei Ulyukayev is accused of taking a bribe of $2 million

Alexei Ulyukayev

Alexei Ulyukayev

© Vyacheslav Prokofiev/TASS

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The trial of former Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who is accused of taking a bribe of $2 million, will begin at the Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow on August 8.

"A preliminary hearing on the case of Ulyukayev is scheduled for August 8 at 9:30 Moscow time," the press secretary of the court told TASS. She recalled that the meeting would be held behind closed doors.

Read also

Final charges brought against Russian ex-economy minister Ulyukayev

Court confiscates 10 land plots and house of ex-Economy Minister Ulyukayev

Human rights official calls for publication of Ulyukayev-related audio, video

Ulyukayev detained on suspicion of receiving $2 mln for clearing Rosneft-Bashneft deal

Alexey Ulyukayev
