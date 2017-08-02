Court to start trial of ex-Economy Minister Ulyukayev on August 8

MOSCOW, August 2. /TASS/. The trial of former Economic Development Minister Alexei Ulyukayev, who is accused of taking a bribe of $2 million, will begin at the Zamoskvoretsky District Court of Moscow on August 8.

"A preliminary hearing on the case of Ulyukayev is scheduled for August 8 at 9:30 Moscow time," the press secretary of the court told TASS. She recalled that the meeting would be held behind closed doors.