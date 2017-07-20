Back to Main page
Russia to maintain close contacts with China over Korean Peninsula

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 20, 20:24 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia and China "voiced mutual concern about North Korea’s ongoing missile launches and a high level of military activity in the subregion"

MOSCOW, July 20. /TASS/. Russia will continue close cooperation with China in order to improve the situation on the Korean Peninsula, Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Thursday following the seventh round of Russian-Chinese Dialogue on Northeast Asian Security.

"On July 20, Beijing hosted the 7th round of Russian-Chinese Dialogue on Security in North-East Asia," the ministry said. "Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Morgulov headed the Russian delegation and Assistant Foreign Minister Kong Xuanyou led the Chinese one."

At the talks, the sides were engaged in a frank discussion about military and political aspects for security in Northeast Asia and also focused on chances at hand for defusing tensions on the Korean Peninsula.

They "voiced mutual concern about North Korea’s ongoing missile launches and a high level of military activity in the subregion," the Foreign Ministry said. "An agreement has been achieved to maintain close contacts at all levels and upgrade positive tendencies in the situation on the peninsula."

Situation on the Korean Peninsula
