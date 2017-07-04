Back to Main page
Russia, China urge world community to support their joint initiative on Korean Peninsula

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 04, 18:17 UTC+3

The parties suggest that the US and South Korea should refrain from holding large-scale joint military exercises

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing call on the international community to support the Russian-Chinese initiative on tackling the Korean Peninsula problem, the Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministries said in a joint statement posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website on Tuesday.

Read also

Moscow urges restraint in response to North Korea’s new missile tests

"The parties suggest that North Korea should declare a moratorium on nuclear tests and ballistic missile tests as a voluntary political decision, while the US and South Korea should refrain from holding large-scale joint military exercises," the document emphasizes. "Concurrently, the opposing sides begin negotiations and affirm new principles in relationships, including the non-use of force, renunciation of aggression, peaceful coexistence, the desire to exert efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula for the sake of a comprehensive settlement of all issues, including the nuclear one."

The parties urge the international community "to support the above-mentioned initiative paving the way for resolving the problems of the Korean Peninsula," the statement said.

Situation on the Korean Peninsula
