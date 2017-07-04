Russia, China urge world community to support their joint initiative on Korean Peninsula

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing call on the international community to support the Russian-Chinese initiative on tackling the Korean Peninsula problem, the Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministries said in a joint statement posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website on Tuesday.

"The parties suggest that North Korea should declare a moratorium on nuclear tests and ballistic missile tests as a voluntary political decision, while the US and South Korea should refrain from holding large-scale joint military exercises," the document emphasizes. "Concurrently, the opposing sides begin negotiations and affirm new principles in relationships, including the non-use of force, renunciation of aggression, peaceful coexistence, the desire to exert efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula for the sake of a comprehensive settlement of all issues, including the nuclear one."

The parties urge the international community "to support the above-mentioned initiative paving the way for resolving the problems of the Korean Peninsula," the statement said.