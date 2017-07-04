Russia, China urge world community to support their joint initiative on Korean Peninsula

Russia's Armata main battle tank protected from any existing shellsMilitary & Defense July 04, 18:09
Moscow urges restraint in response to North Korea’s new missile testsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 04, 17:12
Russia, China agree to jointly promote their initiative on Korean settlementRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 04, 16:38
Putin’s meeting with Trump expected to be in-depth discussion — Kremlin aideRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 04, 16:08
Elderly German traveler arrives in downtown Petersburg in tractorSociety & Culture July 04, 16:04
Putin congratulates Trump on Independence DayRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 04, 16:00
Chinese president praises Moscow-Beijing ties as rock-solid relationshipWorld July 04, 15:47
Putin presents Chinese president with Russia’s highest state awardRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 04, 15:09
Expert sees Pyongyang’s new missile launch as game-changer in US-North Korean relationsWorld July 04, 15:03
MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing call on the international community to support the Russian-Chinese initiative on tackling the Korean Peninsula problem, the Russian and Chinese Foreign Ministries said in a joint statement posted on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s website on Tuesday.
"The parties suggest that North Korea should declare a moratorium on nuclear tests and ballistic missile tests as a voluntary political decision, while the US and South Korea should refrain from holding large-scale joint military exercises," the document emphasizes. "Concurrently, the opposing sides begin negotiations and affirm new principles in relationships, including the non-use of force, renunciation of aggression, peaceful coexistence, the desire to exert efforts to denuclearize the Korean Peninsula for the sake of a comprehensive settlement of all issues, including the nuclear one."
The parties urge the international community "to support the above-mentioned initiative paving the way for resolving the problems of the Korean Peninsula," the statement said.