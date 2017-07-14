Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia is seeking good-neighborly relations with Ukraine, says Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 14, 0:23 UTC+3 BERLIN

He mentioned the notorious volunteer battalions that organized the blockade of Donbass

Share
1 pages in this article

BERLIN, July 14. /TASS/. Russia wants to see Ukraine as a democratic state where Russophobic moods would be ruled out, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Thursday as he addressed a conference on the floor of the Korber Foundation.

"We'd like to see Ukraine as a stable and democratic state where the language, religious and ethnic minorities could live freely and use their rights stipulated by international conventions, including the convention of the Council of Europe," he said. "Also, it would be nice if that country did not cultivate artificial Russhophobic moods."

At present, Ukrainian radicals control much of state power in their country and they do not report to anyone, including the President, Lavrov said, adding: "It's important that monopoly for the use of force emerges in Ukraine in the final run."

He mentioned the notorious volunteer battalions that organized the blockade of Donbass.

"President Porosenko said he would eliminate this blockade but when he failed to do it he simply legalized it by his decree," the Lavrov said.

"On our part, we're seeking good-neighborly relations with Ukraine and we'd like our Western counterparts who are building a range of their own programs, including Eastern Partnership, to refrain from putting our neighbors before the choice of being either with Ukraine or with Russia," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russian jets scrambled six times over past week to intercept foreign aircraft - ministry
2
Russia designs helicopter for fighting terrorists based on Syrian experience
3
Government approves Russian gas producer’s stake purchase by OMV
4
Thailand's top diplomat: Ties between Bangkok and Moscow become highly dynamic
5
Sberbank closes first deal on Shanghai Gold Exchange
6
Top diplomat says Russia’s campaign in Syria aimed at preventing Iraq scenario
7
Rusal might make decision on panda bonds public program in fall
TOP STORIES
Реклама