Russia, China sign two dozens of cooperation documents

Russia's Armata main battle tank protected from any existing shellsMilitary & Defense July 04, 18:09
Moscow urges restraint in response to North Korea’s new missile testsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 04, 17:12
Russia, China agree to jointly promote their initiative on Korean settlementRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 04, 16:38
Putin’s meeting with Trump expected to be in-depth discussion — Kremlin aideRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 04, 16:08
Elderly German traveler arrives in downtown Petersburg in tractorSociety & Culture July 04, 16:04
Putin congratulates Trump on Independence DayRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 04, 16:00
Chinese president praises Moscow-Beijing ties as rock-solid relationshipWorld July 04, 15:47
Putin presents Chinese president with Russia’s highest state awardRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 04, 15:09
Expert sees Pyongyang’s new missile launch as game-changer in US-North Korean relationsWorld July 04, 15:03
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia and China have clinched around two dozens of documents after negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.
In particular, they signed the Memorandum of Intent to cooperate in the information space development, an interstate agreement on cooperation in joint film production, an agreement on cooperation in providing sanitary and epidemiological welfare of the population and sanitary protection of the territory and the Memorandum of Understanding between the agricultural ministries regarding further improvement of cooperation in the agriculture.
The parties also signed the Memorandum of Cooperation regarding the development of the Primorye-1 and Primorye-2 international transportation corridors and a joint statement of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development and the Chinese Ministry of Commerce on the feasibility study of the Agreement on Eurasian Economic Partnership.