Russia, China sign two dozens of cooperation documents

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia and China have clinched around two dozens of documents after negotiations between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

In particular, they signed the Memorandum of Intent to cooperate in the information space development, an interstate agreement on cooperation in joint film production, an agreement on cooperation in providing sanitary and epidemiological welfare of the population and sanitary protection of the territory and the Memorandum of Understanding between the agricultural ministries regarding further improvement of cooperation in the agriculture.

The parties also signed the Memorandum of Cooperation regarding the development of the Primorye-1 and Primorye-2 international transportation corridors and a joint statement of the Russian Ministry of Economic Development and the Chinese Ministry of Commerce on the feasibility study of the Agreement on Eurasian Economic Partnership.