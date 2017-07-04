Back to Main page
Putin points out tourist exchanges between Russia and China grew by one-third

Business & Economy
July 04, 17:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW

In 2016, 1,280,000 Chinese tourists visited Russia

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. China has become the second favorite tourist destination among Russians, the number of people travelling to China has increased by 30%, Russian President Vladimir Putin said following talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

"We have noted a positive trend in tourism - China tops the list as far as the number of tourists coming to Russia is concerned," Putin said. "In 2016, the number of Chinese tourists grew to reach 30%, which makes 1,280,000 people. At the same time, China has become the second favorite tourist destination among Russians, as the number of Russian tourists travelling to China increased by 30%," he added.

