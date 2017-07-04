Back to Main page
Chinese president praises Moscow-Beijing ties as rock-solid relationship

World
July 04, 15:47 UTC+3 MOSCOW

According to the Chinese leader, current relations between the two countries are at best stage of their development

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Relations between Russia and China are steadfast and unfailing, despite the global situation, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday.

"Despite the changing global situation, our commitment to and confidence in the development of the Russian-Chinese relations remain steadfast and unfailing," he said at a joint with Russian President Vladimir Putin meeting with businessmen and journalists from the two countries.

According to the Chinese leader, current relations between the two countries "have entered the best stage of their development."

"It is the result of long-term common efforts of both sides. As the saying goes, great things may be done through mass effort," he added.

