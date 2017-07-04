Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin presents Chinese president with Russia’s highest state award

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 04, 15:09 UTC+3

The Order of St. Andrew, established by Peter the Great in 1698, is Russia’s oldest state award

Share
1 pages in this article
© Sergei Ilnitsky/Pool photo via AP

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has presented Chinese leader Xi Jinping with the Order of St. Andrew. The ceremony took place in the Grand Kremlin Palace, where talks between the two leaders are being held.

Read also
China's President Xi Jinping

Putin to award Chinese President Xi Jinping with Order of St. Andrew

"This award shows that Russia recognizes your special contribution to the development of the comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation between our countries, as well as to the strengthening of friendship between our peoples," Putin said addressing Xi Jinping and calling him his "dear friend." The Russian leader added that Xi Jinping "has always consistently supported close cooperation between Russia and China based on equality, mutual trust, openness and respect for each other’s interests."

Putin pointed out that in 2013, Xi Jinping made his first foreign visit to Russia as Chinese president. "Such friendly moves are particularly important, we understand it well and value them," the Russian president said.

According to him, "since then, the Russian-Chinese partnership has grown stronger and continues to develop." The Russian leader emphasized Xi Jinping’s support for the foremost projects in bilateral trade, economic, military and humanitarian spheres. "Interaction between our countries has received a significant boost on the international stage," Putin noted.

Order of St. Andrew

The Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, established by Russian Tsar Peter the Great in 1698, is Russia’s oldest state award. It was abolished in 1918, but restored in 1998 in line with a presidential decree.

The Order of St. Andrew is Russia’s highest state award given to prominent statesmen, public figures and other citizens of the country who make significant contribution to Russia’s prosperity, greatness and glory. At the same time, heads of other states and foreign prime ministers can also be presented with the award for their distinguished services to Russia.

The Chinese president is the third foreign national to receive the order, following late Azerbaijani President Heydar Aliyev and Kazakhstan’s President Nursultan Nazarbayev.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Expert sees Pyongyang’s new missile launch as game-changer in US-North Korean relations
2
Elderly German traveler arrives in downtown Petersburg in tractor
3
Putin presents Chinese president with Russia’s highest state award
4
Putin’s meeting with Trump expected to be in-depth discussion — Kremlin aide
5
Russia to increase wheat export to China
6
Putin’s contact with Trump at G20 summit planned as full-fledged meeting — Kremlin
7
Kremlin believes upcoming Putin-Trump meeting is equally important for Russia, US
TOP STORIES
Реклама