Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to award Chinese President Xi Jinping with Order of St. Andrew

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 03, 17:10 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Agreements totaling around $10 bln were planned to be signed during Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia

Share
1 pages in this article
China's President Xi Jinping

China's President Xi Jinping

© Mikhail Japaridze/TASS

MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will award Chinese leader Xi Jinping with the Order of St. Andrew for his distinguished service to the peoples of China and Russia, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.

"I would particularly like to note that during his visit to Russia, Xi Jinping will be awarded with the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First Called by our president," he said. "According to a presidential decree, Xi Jinping will be awarded with the Order for his distinguished service to the peoples of China and Russia," he said adding that the ceremony will take place after high-level talks.

Read also
China's President Xi Jinping

Chinese president stresses Sino-Russian commercial ties pose great potential

The Russian presidential aide also said that the next meeting between the Russian and Chinese presidents was planned to take place on July 6, when the leaders of the BRICS Group (involving Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg. After that, Putin and Xi will meet at the BRICS summit scheduled to be held in China on September 3-5.

On July 4, the Chinese president is scheduled to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The parties will discuss the entire range of issues concerning bilateral cooperation, as well as key global and regional issues. According to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the two leaders will also hold a meeting with representatives of the Russian and Chinese public, business circles and media.

On the same day, Xi Jinping will hold talks with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. The parties are expected to exchange views on cooperation in trade, investment, the energy sector, industries, transport infrastructure and agriculture.

Chinese Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Li Huilai said earlier at a briefing that agreements totaling around $10 bln were planned to be signed during Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin to award Chinese President Xi Jinping with Order of St. Andrew
2
Over 5,000 troops and around 100 aircraft involved in drills in Russia’s West
3
Italy’s direct investment in Russia's economy may double within 3-5 years
4
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft splashes down in Pacific Ocean
5
Moscow warns its patience with US over diplomatic property seizure running out
6
Moscow sees terrorist act in Damascus as attempt to impede peace in Syria
7
Kremlin believes upcoming Putin-Trump meeting is equally important for Russia, US
TOP STORIES
Реклама