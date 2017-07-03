Putin to award Chinese President Xi Jinping with Order of St. Andrew

Diplomat warns West seeking to present Balkans as sphere of its exclusive interestsRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 18:42
Over 3,000 Baltic Fleet servicemen involved in military drills in Russia's WestMilitary & Defense July 03, 18:31
Over 5,000 troops and around 100 aircraft involved in drills in Russia’s WestMilitary & Defense July 03, 18:08
Italy’s direct investment in Russia's economy may double within 3-5 yearsBusiness & Economy July 03, 18:06
Gorbachev calls on Russian and US leaders to relaunch dialogueRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 17:57
SpaceX Dragon cargo craft splashes down in Pacific OceanScience & Space July 03, 17:45
Putin to award Chinese President Xi Jinping with Order of St. AndrewRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 17:10
Putin may put forward stimulating proposals on combating terrorism at G20Russian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 16:45
Kremlin believes upcoming Putin-Trump meeting is equally important for Russia, USRussian Politics & Diplomacy July 03, 16:24
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, July 3. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will award Chinese leader Xi Jinping with the Order of St. Andrew for his distinguished service to the peoples of China and Russia, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters.
"I would particularly like to note that during his visit to Russia, Xi Jinping will be awarded with the Order of St. Andrew the Apostle the First Called by our president," he said. "According to a presidential decree, Xi Jinping will be awarded with the Order for his distinguished service to the peoples of China and Russia," he said adding that the ceremony will take place after high-level talks.
The Russian presidential aide also said that the next meeting between the Russian and Chinese presidents was planned to take place on July 6, when the leaders of the BRICS Group (involving Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) will meet on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Hamburg. After that, Putin and Xi will meet at the BRICS summit scheduled to be held in China on September 3-5.
On July 4, the Chinese president is scheduled to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin. The parties will discuss the entire range of issues concerning bilateral cooperation, as well as key global and regional issues. According to Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the two leaders will also hold a meeting with representatives of the Russian and Chinese public, business circles and media.
On the same day, Xi Jinping will hold talks with Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev. The parties are expected to exchange views on cooperation in trade, investment, the energy sector, industries, transport infrastructure and agriculture.
Chinese Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs Li Huilai said earlier at a briefing that agreements totaling around $10 bln were planned to be signed during Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia.