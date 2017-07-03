Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Chinese president stresses Sino-Russian commercial ties pose great potential

World
July 03, 11:41 UTC+3 BEIJING

China keeps the status of Russia’s largest trading partner for the seventh year in succession, Xi Jinping said

Share
1 pages in this article
China's President Xi Jinping

China's President Xi Jinping

© Billy H.C. Kwok/Pool Photo via AP

BEIJING, July 3. /TASS/. Sino-Russia business ties are on the ascent and they still offer considerable potential, President of China Xi Jinping told TASS in an interview on the verge of the visit to Moscow.

Read also

Russia, China fostering strategic relations — Lavrov

Beijing shares Putin’s ideas of Russia-China cooperation

Russia and China plan to launch first high-speed freight train in 2019

Ties with Russia among top priorities for Beijing — China’s top diplomat

Russia, China to pour $13 bln into commercial aircraft joint venture

Putin says Russia, China maintain relations at 'unprecedentedly high level'

"(Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin and I attach great significance to trade and economic cooperation between China and Russia and proactively stimulate its development. Trade and economic ties are far-reaching and offer enormous potential in practical cooperation between our countries," the President of China said. China has maintained the status of Russia’s largest trading partner for the seventh year in a row, he said.

"Despite the impact of such adverse factors as a sluggish global economy and fluctuating prices for oil and other base goods, the downward trend in the Sino-Russian trade was reversed last year. Trade turnover amounted to $69.53 bln and grew by 2.2% when compared to 2015. The bilateral trade acquired high dynamics during the first 5 months of this year and surged 26%. Expectations are that trade turnover may be over $80 bln by the end of the year," Xi Jinping said.

"The structure is currently being streamlined and additional growth opportunities are seen," the Chinese President said. In particular, trade in machinery and high technology products is rising dramatically (by 20.8% and 19.4% respectively in the first quarter of this year). Investment cooperation is gradually gaining traction and financial cooperation is deepening.

Read also
Chinese Premier Li Keqiang

Chinese premier sees great potential in trade cooperation with Russia

"The Central Bank of Russia opened its first overseas representative office in China. A Russian company has become the first among companies from countries along the One Belt and One Road in successfully floating Panda Bonds on China’s exchange. Beijing announced the creation of the China-Russia investment fund for cultivating regional cooperation between the northeastern districts of China and Russia’s Far East," Xi Jinping noted. Trade in agricultural products is growing at a rapid pace, he added.

Beijing "has already become the largest trading partner for the Far Eastern region of Russia," the president of China said. "The parties are proactively working on promising cooperation projects in such spheres as deep conversion of resources, port logistics, modern agriculture and infrastructural cooperation," Xi Jinping added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
3
Death toll in Afghan terror attack climbs to 34
11
Royals, fashion and hats at the Royal Ascot horse race
18
Paris Air Show 2017 at Le Bourget
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
The US and Ukraine voted against the UN resolution condemning the glorification of Nazism
Opium production in Afghanistan over 20 years
The Eurasian Economic Union starts its work
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin plans series of meetings during G20 summit
2
Press review: Macron's weak spot and capital flight from Russia on the rise
3
Moscow warns its patience with US over diplomatic property seizure running out
4
Capital outflow from Russia noted by analysts is situational process — Kremlin
5
Chinese president stresses Sino-Russian commercial ties pose great potential
6
Diplomat says Russia and US still do not agree on some Syrian antiterrorism issues
7
Ships of Russian Baltic Fleet to make voyage to Antarctica this year
TOP STORIES
Реклама