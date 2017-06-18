Back to Main page
Russia, China fostering strategic relations - Lavrov

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 18, 16:20 UTC+3 BEIJING

Contacts between Russia and China are maintained at various levels very intensively, Lavrov noted

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

BEIJING, June 18. /TASS/. Russia and China maintain a constant dialogue on all the aspects of their bilateral strategic relations, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on Sunday.

"All the aspects of our multifaceted strategic relations are covered by a constant dialogue," Russia’s top diplomat said.

"Today, there is a good opportunity to look at the state of bilateral ties, at how the agreements reached by our leaders are fulfilled and, of course, to prepare for tomorrow’s session of BRICS [Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa] foreign ministers," Lavrov said.

Contacts between Russia and China are maintained at various levels very intensively, Lavrov noted.

"Last month, you were in Moscow and then we met quite recently in Astana. Our leaders also maintain quite regular and intensive relations," Russia’s top diplomat said.

Such active interaction is needed in the contemporary world, the Russian foreign minister said.

"As you noted quite rightly, the situation in the world requires constant attention. It is unstable and largely unpredictable," Lavrov said, addressing his Chinese counterpart.

"And it is very important for us, of course, to do everything to ensure that the fundamentals of international law and the UN Charter remain the main instruments of building relations between countries and peoples," Lavrov said.

Russia’s foreign minister arrived in Beijing on Sunday to take part in the meeting of BRICS foreign ministers. The foreign ministers from the BRICS association will exchange their views on issues of the international agenda, including the situation in Syria and Afghanistan.

