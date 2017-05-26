Back to Main page
News Feed
Ties with Russia among top priorities for Beijing — China’s top diplomat

World
May 26, 18:35 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said will continue strengthening relations of comprehensive partnership

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Russia's Minister of Foreign Affairs Sergei Lavrov

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

© Alexander Shcherbak/TASS

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia and China will continue strengthening relations of comprehensive partnership, throwing its weight behind each other’s interests, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said at talks with Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Friday.

Russian-Chinese relations "are not vulnerable to any changes in the international situation," the visiting diplomat said. "Our resoluteness and confidence in a continued deepening of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation remains unwavering," Wang Yi said.

"Together with our Russian partners, we will duly safeguard and develop ties, and will always see our relations among our main foreign policy priorities, resolutely uphold each other’s key interests, strengthen coordination for the sake of our prosperity, stability, and development in the region and around the world," the top diplomat said.

The Chinese foreign minister said President Vladimir Putin received him on Thursday. "We discussed contacts at high-and summit-level meetings this year, first of all in view of the upcoming visit by Chinese President Xi Jinping, and we also arrived at a major agreement," he added.

