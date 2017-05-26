Back to Main page
Lavrov comments on Moscow-Beijing relations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 26, 13:53 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian top diplomat believes Moscow-Beijing relations are an example of a responsible approach to tackling crucial international problems on the firm basis of the UN Charter

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Moscow-Beijing relations are an ever more tangible factor in world politics and an example of a responsible approach to tackling crucial international problems on the firm basis of the UN Charter, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Friday as he opened talks with his visiting Chinese counterpart Wang Yi.

"We are glad to welcome you within the framework of your visit that began yesterday with a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. It was confirmed once again that comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction with the People’s Republic of China is Russia’s key foreign policy priority," Lavrov said. "Our relations are an example of building inter-state ties on the basis of principles of partnership, trust and mutual respect for each other’s interests."

After five meetings between the heads of state in 2016 a number of important, breakthrough results were achieved in the sphere of practical interaction, he said.

"This month Beijing hosted the One Belt - One Road forum, which proved a great success. On the sidelines Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping held negotiations. We do hope that contacts along all lines will be no less intensive till the end of this year."

"Our interaction in the foreign policy sphere, as our leaders pointed out at the negotiations in Beijing, is an ever more tangible factor in world politics and an example of a responsible approach to addressing crucial world problems on the firm basis of the UN Charter and international law," Lavrov said. "We have maintained effective cooperation in international organizations - in the United Nations, the Group of 20, the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, BRICS, APEC, the Southeast Asian summits, the Russia-India-China troika and the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.

Topics
Foreign policy
