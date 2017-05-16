Back to Main page
Expert believes China’s Belt and Road initiative will enhance Russia’s security

Business & Economy
May 16, 8:40 UTC+3 BEIJING

Talks are underway between the Eurasian Economic Union and China on a new agreement

BEIJING, May 16. /TASS/. The Belt and Road Initiative proposed by China will contribute to boosting Russia’s economic security, Program Director of the Valdai International Discussion Club Timofei Bordachev told TASS on Tuesday.

The Belt and Road Initiative, put forward by Chinese President Xi Jinping, is aimed at promoting cooperation among countries, primarily between China and the rest of Eurasia. The initiative unites two projects: the Silk Road Economic Belt and the 21-st Century Maritime Silk Road.

"The most important directions of conjugating (the Eurasian Economic Union and the initiative promoted by China) are the financial sphere and technical standards and also solving environmental cooperation issues," Bordachev said.

"One Belt, One Road will contribute to strengthening Russia’s economy" and regional stability in Eurasia, he said. "We have been able to do what could not have been done in Europe - the Eurasian Economic Union and the European Union had a dispute over Ukraine - and here we were able to find a joint solution," the expert said.

Currently, talks are underway between the Eurasian Economic Union and China on a new agreement. "These are the most important talks as they will define the legal future of our relations. Simultaneously, Russia and China develop bilateral relations, and this is a rather complex and multifaceted process," he said.

