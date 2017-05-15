Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin: One Belt project introduces stability to global economy

Business & Economy
May 15, 12:59 UTC+3

Vladimir Putin comments on global economic situation

Share
1 pages in this article
Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping at the One Belt, One Road forum in Beijing

Russia's President Vladimir Putin and China's President Xi Jinping at the One Belt, One Road forum in Beijing

© Alexei Nikolsky/Russian Presidential Press and Information Office/TASS

Read also

Putin: Russia will actively participate in One Belt, One Road project

BEIJING, May 15. /TASS/. Internal political struggle in the US, Brexit and other issues create nervousness in the world economy while the One belt project brings stability, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference as part of the Belt and Road international economic forum in Beijing.

"In the United States, as we see, sharp internal political struggle continues, which creates certain nervousness not only in politics, but also in the economy. In the European Community, everyone is anxiously watching what Brexit will be like, how it will take place, what the results of it will be. The European Union, as you know, also has a lot of problems within its countries. Of course, today any signals that would give hope for some kind of stability are in big demand," Putin said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
In other media
Реклама
Photo
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
13
Futuristic supercars at the Geneva Motor Show
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia not the one to be afraid of anything — Putin
2
Russia is developing advanced medium class drone
3
Putin concerned about cyber attacks
4
Russian military to perform observation flight over UK
5
Russia stands against expanding nuclear powers’ club, Putin says
6
Putin: Russia will actively participate in One Belt, One Road project
7
Russian fighter jet again 'buzzes' US plane in Black Sea — media
TOP STORIES
Реклама