Putin: One Belt project introduces stability to global economy

BEIJING, May 15. /TASS/. Internal political struggle in the US, Brexit and other issues create nervousness in the world economy while the One belt project brings stability, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a press conference as part of the Belt and Road international economic forum in Beijing.

"In the United States, as we see, sharp internal political struggle continues, which creates certain nervousness not only in politics, but also in the economy. In the European Community, everyone is anxiously watching what Brexit will be like, how it will take place, what the results of it will be. The European Union, as you know, also has a lot of problems within its countries. Of course, today any signals that would give hope for some kind of stability are in big demand," Putin said.