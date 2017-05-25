Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lawmaker praises Russian-Chinese relations as best example of interstate cooperation

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 25, 19:37 UTC+3 MOSCOW

A lawmaker believes Russian-Chinese interaction, which has reached a record high level, sets an example of interstate cooperation in the modern times

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese interaction, which has reached a record high level, sets an example of interstate cooperation in the modern times, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Ivan Melnikov said at a meeting with Zhao Hongzhu, Deputy Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China.

Read also

Putin says Russia, China maintain relations at 'unprecedentedly high level'

"Our cooperation has reached an unprecedentedly high level," Melnikov, a member of the Communist party, said addressing Zhao Hongzhu. "Our ties are the best example of a relationship between two great countries in the modern times," he added. "Russia and China have ensured that their cooperation is one of the most important stabilizing factors on the international stage," the Russian lawmaker pointed out adding that bilateral cooperation had been successful in every sphere.

According to Melnikov, each new meeting between the Russian and Chinese presidents means another important step facilitating bilateral relations. "We are looking forward to Xi Jinping’s visit to our country in early June," he added.

The State Duma deputy chairman also praised inter-parliamentary relations between Russia and China. "Our friendship groups have been actively cooperating, the group on friendship with China is one of the largest in our parliament," Melnikov noted. He added that Russia’s Communist Party and the United Russia Party have been maintaining close ties with the Communist Party of China.

Zhao Hongzhu, in turn, said that he shared the Russian lawmaker’s view of bilateral relations. "In the past several years, a true strategic partnership has been built between Russia and China," he added.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia to build first helicopter carrier by 2022
2
Russia’s advanced Ka-62 helicopter performs debut flight
3
'We are wide awake’ — Russian defense chief on US threat from space
4
Russia's military satellite delivered into orbit
5
Russia may replace India in Farzad-B gas field project — Iran’s minister
6
Russian diplomat says West continues to ‘turn a blind eye’ to chemical incidents in Syria
7
Russia squared-off with Western media blitz to smear World Cup preparations
TOP STORIES
Реклама