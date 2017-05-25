Lawmaker praises Russian-Chinese relations as best example of interstate cooperation

MOSCOW, May 25. /TASS/. Russian-Chinese interaction, which has reached a record high level, sets an example of interstate cooperation in the modern times, First Deputy Chairman of the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) Ivan Melnikov said at a meeting with Zhao Hongzhu, Deputy Secretary of the Central Commission for Discipline Inspection of the Communist Party of China.

"Our cooperation has reached an unprecedentedly high level," Melnikov, a member of the Communist party, said addressing Zhao Hongzhu. "Our ties are the best example of a relationship between two great countries in the modern times," he added. "Russia and China have ensured that their cooperation is one of the most important stabilizing factors on the international stage," the Russian lawmaker pointed out adding that bilateral cooperation had been successful in every sphere.

According to Melnikov, each new meeting between the Russian and Chinese presidents means another important step facilitating bilateral relations. "We are looking forward to Xi Jinping’s visit to our country in early June," he added.

The State Duma deputy chairman also praised inter-parliamentary relations between Russia and China. "Our friendship groups have been actively cooperating, the group on friendship with China is one of the largest in our parliament," Melnikov noted. He added that Russia’s Communist Party and the United Russia Party have been maintaining close ties with the Communist Party of China.

Zhao Hongzhu, in turn, said that he shared the Russian lawmaker’s view of bilateral relations. "In the past several years, a true strategic partnership has been built between Russia and China," he added.