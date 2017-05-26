Moscow and Beijing call for complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are firmly in favor of the full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow on Friday.

"We paid much attention to the situation in the Korean Peninsula," Lavrov said. "Russia and China firmly favor the full denuclearization of that peninsula."

Russia and China expect all parties to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions concerning the Korean Peninsula, the top diplomat went on.

"We have confirmed that our countries expect all concerned parties to abide by the United Nations Security Council resolutions," Lavrov said, adding that Moscow calls for urgent steps to prevent further escalation of the standoff around the Korean Peninsula.

"We pay great attention to taking urgent steps on preventing further escalation of confrontation around the Korean Peninsula," Lavrov said. "All resolutions of the UN Security Council should be implemented, they stipulate that Pyongyang must stop missile and nuclear tests and envisage certain enforcement measures to impel North Korea to meet these demands," he said.

"These resolutions assume that talks will continue and resume to search for a solely political solution to the issue," Lavrov said.

THAAD deployment to South Korea

Beijing stands against the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to South Korea, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday following talks with Sergey Lavrov.

"We insist that the Peninsula should be denuclearized while peace and stability should be ensured, as we stand against any statements that could raise tensions, and oppose the deployment of the THAAD system to South Korea under the pretext of the North Korean nuclear issue," Wang Yi said.