Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow and Beijing call for complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 26, 14:35 UTC+3

Beijing stands against the deployment of the THAAD system to South Korea, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov

Share
1 pages in this article
© AP Photo/Wong Maye-E

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing are firmly in favor of the full denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said after talks with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi in Moscow on Friday.

"We paid much attention to the situation in the Korean Peninsula," Lavrov said. "Russia and China firmly favor the full denuclearization of that peninsula."

Read also

Russia's security chief explains what pushes North Korea to develop nuclear potential

Washington lacks flexibility in approach to North Korea, says Chinese analyst

Russian diplomat says use of military force against North Korean unacceptable, dangerous

North Korea ‘neither fears war nor wants to avoid it,’ says country’s UN mission

Russia and China expect all parties to abide by the UN Security Council resolutions concerning the Korean Peninsula, the top diplomat went on. 

"We have confirmed that our countries expect all concerned parties to abide by the United Nations Security Council resolutions," Lavrov said, adding that Moscow calls for urgent steps to prevent further escalation of the standoff around the Korean Peninsula.

"We pay great attention to taking urgent steps on preventing further escalation of confrontation around the Korean Peninsula," Lavrov said. "All resolutions of the UN Security Council should be implemented, they stipulate that Pyongyang must stop missile and nuclear tests and envisage certain enforcement measures to impel North Korea to meet these demands," he said.

"These resolutions assume that talks will continue and resume to search for a solely political solution to the issue," Lavrov said.

THAAD deployment to South Korea

Beijing stands against the deployment of the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system to South Korea, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said on Friday following talks with Sergey Lavrov.

"We insist that the Peninsula should be denuclearized while peace and stability should be ensured, as we stand against any statements that could raise tensions, and oppose the deployment of the THAAD system to South Korea under the pretext of the North Korean nuclear issue," Wang Yi said.

Read also

China demands THAAD deployment to South Korea be stopped immediately

US troops in South Korea confirm THAAD anti-missile system is operational

Pyongyang warns threat of nuclear war increases as US deploys THAAD to South Korea

Moscow warns THAAD deployment in South Korea may start regional arms race

Russian Defense Ministry: THAAD deployment not only about deterring 'North Korean threat'

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy Situation on the Korean Peninsula
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Moscow and Beijing call for complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula
2
Russia warns NATO against military buildup along eastern border
3
Russia to sell over 360 cutting-edge helicopters by 2030
4
Russia and Tanzania sign military cooperation agreement
5
Russia's legendary Su-27 jet fighter marks the 40th anniversary of its first flight
6
Decision on S-400 deliveries to Turkey to be made after talks on price, minister says
7
Russian ground forces to be fully rearmed with Iskander-M ballistic missiles by late 2020
TOP STORIES
Реклама