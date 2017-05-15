China and Russia to establish $14.5 bln fund for development of Far East region

BEIJING, May 15. /TASS/. China and Russia will establish a 100 bln yuan (about $14.5 bln) joint investment fund for regional development and cooperation to develop Russia’s Far East and China’s Northeast, according to the document that was distributed at the Belt and Road international economic forum in Beijing,

The initial volume of the fund will be 10 bln yuan (about $1.45 bln).

"The State Committee for Development and Reform of China will establish a 100 billion yuan Russian-Chinese investment fund for regional development and cooperation with an initial capital of 10 billion yuan to promote cooperation between Northeast China and the Far East," the document said.