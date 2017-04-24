Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Lavrov notes anti-Russia sanctions brought up during talks with Mogherini

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
April 24, 13:46 UTC+3
"We are neighbors and it is better to discuss the problems rather than make artificial obstacles for dialogue out of them", the Russian top diplomat stressed
Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

Read also
Then Italian Foreign Minister Federica Mogherini and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, 2014
Moscow expects substantive dialogue between Lavrov and Mogherini on Russia-EU cooperation

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The European Union’s sanctions imposed on Russia in 2014 were touched upon during Monday’s talks with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following the talks.

"As far as sanctions are concerned, this issue was touched upon," the Russian top diplomat said.

"We never raise this issue because sanctions are part of those artificial problems that hamper our relations with the European Union," he added.

Russia-EU dialogue 

Russia and the European Union have reiterated their interest in strengthening political dialogue, which should become regular, Lavrov said. 

"Our relations are not at their best , but during these talks, no one lectured anyone. We tried to heed each other," the minister said.

"I believe this is the only correct approach."

"We have reaffirmed our mutual interest in intensifying the political dialogue, which, in our opinion, should become regular," Lavrov emphasized.

'Artificial obstacles' 

Problems in relations of Russia and the European Union should be discussed and no artificial obstacles should be made out of them, the Russian foreign minister stressed. 

"Despite the systemic problem, we still have a wish to continue talks. We hope that there will be a wise assessment of developments."

"In any case, we are neighbors and it is better to discuss the problems rather than make artificial obstacles for dialogue out of them," he said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
Topics
Foreign policy Sanctions vs. Russia
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Kremlin advisor reveals 'cure for US aggression'
2
Lavrov notes anti-Russia sanctions brought up during talks with Mogherini
3
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
4
Russian Foreign Ministry slams OSCE car incident in Donbass as 'provocation'
5
Jehovah’s Witnesses former members tell court they were subjected to ‘total control’
6
Russia’s seaborne air defense system to receive three types of missiles
7
Swedish think tank puts Russia in world’s top three biggest defense spenders
TOP STORIES
Реклама