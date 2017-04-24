Lavrov notes anti-Russia sanctions brought up during talks with Mogherini

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. The European Union’s sanctions imposed on Russia in 2014 were touched upon during Monday’s talks with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a press conference following the talks.

"As far as sanctions are concerned, this issue was touched upon," the Russian top diplomat said.

"We never raise this issue because sanctions are part of those artificial problems that hamper our relations with the European Union," he added.

Russia-EU dialogue

Russia and the European Union have reiterated their interest in strengthening political dialogue, which should become regular, Lavrov said.

"Our relations are not at their best , but during these talks, no one lectured anyone. We tried to heed each other," the minister said.

"I believe this is the only correct approach."

"We have reaffirmed our mutual interest in intensifying the political dialogue, which, in our opinion, should become regular," Lavrov emphasized.

'Artificial obstacles'

Problems in relations of Russia and the European Union should be discussed and no artificial obstacles should be made out of them, the Russian foreign minister stressed.

"Despite the systemic problem, we still have a wish to continue talks. We hope that there will be a wise assessment of developments."

"In any case, we are neighbors and it is better to discuss the problems rather than make artificial obstacles for dialogue out of them," he said.