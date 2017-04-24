Back to Main page
Ukraine reconciliation meeting in Minsk postponed over OSCE car blast

World
April 24, 3:21 UTC+3 MOSCOW
The event will be postponed indefinitely
© AP Photo/Sergei Grits

MOSCOW, April 24. /TASS/. This week’s meeting of the Minsk Group’s security subcommittee, due in the Belarusian capital later this week, will be postponed over Sunday’s blast of an OSCE mission vehicle in eastern Ukraine, a negotiator said Monday.

Russian Foreign Ministry slams OSCE car incident in Donbass as 'provocation'

"I was notified by the office of the head of the (OSCE) mission in Ukraine, (Ertugrul) Apakan that the meeting of the working group on security issues, due April 25, was postponed indefinitely," Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) negotiator to the Minsk talks, Vladislav Deinego, was quoted as saying by the LuganskInformCenter.

A patrol car of the OSCE SMM drove into a mine near the village of Pryshyb in the self-proclaimed Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR). The mission said one monitor had been killed and two more had been wounded. According to the LPR’s militia, the patrol car deviated from its route. The LPR Ministry of State Security said a Ukrainian subversive group was behind the incident.

Deinego said that he "does not rule out" the Kiev government’s role in the blast, "considering that it is the Ukrainian side that benefits the most from protracting the process of solving security issues."

Contact group’s members earlier said that the Group and its subcommittees were expected to convene on April 26.

Ukraine crisis
