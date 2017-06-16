Beijing shares Putin’s ideas of Russia-China cooperation

BEIJING, June 16. /TASS/. The Chinese authorities share Russian President Vladimir Putin’s recent statements regarding relations between Russia and China, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a news conference on Friday.

"China welcomes Russian President Vladimir Putin’s favorable comments on cooperation with China. Russia and China are comprehensive strategic partners and Beijing-Moscow relations have now achieved an unprecedented level," he said. "Both countries furnish active support for the political dialogue with the aim to achieve its still greater positive effects on our bilateral cooperation."

Lu said China and Russia were major powers sharing a long border and both were emerging market economies, which in accordance with their top leaders’ decisions were successfully conducting national development policies.

Earlier, Putin said in his annual question-and-answer call-in that Russia and China had common economic development tasks. He also noted the definitely positive outlook for further effective bilateral cooperation.