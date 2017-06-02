Putin says Russian-Chinese relations evolve positively

Russian PM signs decree on lifting some restrictions on Turkish food suppliesBusiness & Economy June 02, 9:17
ST. PETERSBURG, June 2. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Beijing have been evolving "in quite a positive way," Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with the heads of global news outlets in St. Petersburg.
"As you may know, our relations with China have been evolving in quite a positive way," he said. "We call it a comprehensive strategic partnership," the Russian president added.
"Indeed, our relations have developed their own unique character," Putin went on to say. "This particularly concerns our cooperation on the international stage where we always seek and find common approaches to the most complex issues and often times speak in one voice," he pointed out.
"Of course, we will continue to cooperate with China within international organizations, including the United Nations and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO)," the Russian leader stressed adding that an SCO summit would soon be held in Kazakhstan’s capital of Astana.