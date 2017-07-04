Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia to increase wheat export to China

Business & Economy
July 04, 16:15 UTC+3

Negotiation of a document authorizing other grain crops to enter the Chinese market is at the final stage, Russian President Vladimir Putin said

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia negotiated an increase in wheat export to China and talks on an authorization for other Russian grains to enter the China market are at the final stage, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after talks with the President of China Xi Jinping.

Read also

Russia, China fostering strategic relations — Lavrov

Beijing shares Putin’s ideas of Russia-China cooperation

Russia and China plan to launch first high-speed freight train in 2019

Avtovaz plans to deliver cars to China in 2017

Ties with Russia among top priorities for Beijing — China’s top diplomat

"The decision was made to increase supplies of Russian wheat. Negotiation of a document authorizing other grain crops to enter the Chinese market is at the final stage. The issue of canceling China’s import restrictions for Russian meat and poultry products was also discussed," the Russian leader said.

Moscow and Beijing see significant opportunities for cooperation in the agricultural sphere, Putin said. "Export of Russian agricultural products [to China] surged 17% and reached $1.6 bln," the Russian President said. The bilateral trade turnover increased in 2016-2017, he added. "Its volume rose by 4% in 2016 and amounted to $66 bln. Growth is notably higher in four months of this year - 37% ($24.5 bln)," Putin said.

The parties "reached common ground that Sino-Russian strategic partnership acquired impressive dynamics in almost all spheres" and "reached important agreements on further buildup of ties in the most diverse areas," during today’s talks, the Russian leader said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
China
In other media
Реклама
Photo
15
Iconic cars of the Russian Empire and the Soviet Union
12
The 2017 World Car of the Year and its rivals at the New York Auto Show
15
How Russians conquered the Arctic in vintage photos
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Gas agreement signed by Russia, Ukraine and the EU
Altai gas pipeline
Economical sanctions against Russia
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Expert sees Pyongyang’s new missile launch as game-changer in US-North Korean relations
2
Elderly German traveler arrives in downtown Petersburg in tractor
3
Putin presents Chinese president with Russia’s highest state award
4
Putin’s meeting with Trump expected to be in-depth discussion — Kremlin aide
5
Russia to increase wheat export to China
6
Putin’s contact with Trump at G20 summit planned as full-fledged meeting — Kremlin
7
Kremlin believes upcoming Putin-Trump meeting is equally important for Russia, US
TOP STORIES
Реклама