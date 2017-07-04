Russia to increase wheat export to China

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Russia negotiated an increase in wheat export to China and talks on an authorization for other Russian grains to enter the China market are at the final stage, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday after talks with the President of China Xi Jinping.

"The decision was made to increase supplies of Russian wheat. Negotiation of a document authorizing other grain crops to enter the Chinese market is at the final stage. The issue of canceling China’s import restrictions for Russian meat and poultry products was also discussed," the Russian leader said.

Moscow and Beijing see significant opportunities for cooperation in the agricultural sphere, Putin said. "Export of Russian agricultural products [to China] surged 17% and reached $1.6 bln," the Russian President said. The bilateral trade turnover increased in 2016-2017, he added. "Its volume rose by 4% in 2016 and amounted to $66 bln. Growth is notably higher in four months of this year - 37% ($24.5 bln)," Putin said.

The parties "reached common ground that Sino-Russian strategic partnership acquired impressive dynamics in almost all spheres" and "reached important agreements on further buildup of ties in the most diverse areas," during today’s talks, the Russian leader said.