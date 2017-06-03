Avtovaz plans to deliver cars to China in 2017

Avtovaz plans to deliver cars to China in 2017Business & Economy June 03, 14:47
ST. PETERSBURG, June 3. /TASS/. Avtovaz plans to deliver several hundred cars to China this year, the company’s CEO Nicolas Maure told reporters.
According to him, AvtoVAZ is currently negotiating with Chinese suppliers, but negotiations are also being conducted with Bipek-auto from Kazakhstan.
It was reported earlier that Avtovaz might begin exporting Lada 4x4 to China before the end of the year.
Maure also noted that Avtovaz reduced export forecast for 2017 from 30,000 to 25,000 cars.
According to the CEO, revision of the forecast happened against the backdrop of a weak market in Kazakhstan and due to utilization fee introduced last year in Kazakhstan.
Avtovaz increased its sales forecast for Russia in 2017 to more than 300,000 cars, Nicolas Maure continued.
According to Maure, this figure will "exceed 280,000 - 300,000 cars."