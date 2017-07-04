Chinese leader says his visit to Russia was successful

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. China’s President Xi Jinping said on Tuesday his current visit to Russia was very fruitful as it will give a fresh impetus to the development of relations between the two countries.

"I can say that this visit was very fruitful and has given a fresh impetus to the development of comprehensive Chinese-Russian partnership and strategic cooperation," he said at a news conference after talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The two countries will continue to consider their relations as "a priority in their foreign policies, they will continue mutual support on issues of vital importance for each other, to develop comprehensive cooperation," he pledged, adding that it will encourage the countries’ development and will serve as "a pillar stone for maintaining peace and stability in the entire world."