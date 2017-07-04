Back to Main page
Russia, China sign statement on further expansion of comprehensive partnership

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
July 04, 16:41 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The sides also adopted a plan of action on the implementation of the Treaty on Good-neighborly Relations, Friendship and Cooperation for 2017-2020

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing have signed joint statements on further expansion of relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation and on the current global situation and major international problems.

The sides also adopted a plan of action on the implementation of the Treaty on Good-neighborly Relations, Friendship and Cooperation for 2017-2020.

The documents were inked on Tuesday after the talks between Russian and Chinese Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping.

China
Foreign policy
