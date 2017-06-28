Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Russia will boost military power against potential aggressors, Putin says

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 28, 14:13 UTC+3

Putin pointed out that over the past years the Russian army had noticeably improved

Share
1 pages in this article
© Alexei Druzhinin/Russian presidential press service/TASS

MOSCOW, June 28. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin affirmed that Russia would continue bolstering its military power against potential aggressors.

Read also

Putin says Russia is stronger than any aggressor 'but no time to relax'

"Only advanced powerful mobile armed forces are capable of securing the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country and protecting us and our allies from any potential aggressor, as well as from pressure and intimidation by those who do not like the independent sovereign Russia," he said at a meeting with Russian military graduates.

"During the past years, the Russian army has noticeably improved, the officers’ professionalism has grown, as can be seen from the counter-terrorism operation in the Syrian Arab Republic," he stressed. "We plan to further bolster the army and fleet combat power, provide well-balanced and consistent operation of all army branches and services based on long-term plans and programs, as well as enhance the quality and intensity of combat training."

Read also

Defense Ministry reports on Russian army's 2016 picks

Defense minister reveals Russian army's plans for military drills in 2017

Putin shares his view on what Russian Army needs most

Top brass says Russian Army got cutting-edge weaponry in 2016

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Vladimir Putin
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia will boost military power against potential aggressors, Putin says
2
Moscow warns US against irresponsible steps in Syria
3
Russian hi-tech firm to unveil concept of new corvette armed with 24 cruise missiles
4
Defense Ministry refutes BBC reports on alleged capture of Russian serviceman in Ukraine
5
Press review: Russia's 'Korean de-escalation' roadmap and India's balancing act
6
Sanctions cannot tackle issues in Russia-EU relations — deputy foreign minister
7
Russia’s cutting-edge weaponry capable of ‘blinding’ enemy's army
TOP STORIES
Реклама