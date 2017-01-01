Top brass says Russian Army got cutting-edge weaponry in 2016

MOSCOW, January 1. /TASS/. The Russian Army received about 3,000 types of modern military hardware and armament in 2016, Army Commander-in-Chief Colonel-General Oleg Salyukov said.

"About 3,000 modern types of armament and military hardware, including over 500 pieces of armored vehicles, 800 missile and artillery armaments and 700 items of combat support armament and hardware were delivered to the Army in 2016," the general said, adding that tank forces were currently fully provided with all that was necessary for their operation.

Upgraded T-72B3 tanks are now arriving for the troops. They are similar to modern foreign analogues in their operational characteristics and considerably surpass them in the cost-to-efficiency ratio, the commander said.

"As part of the Armata R&D work, tests of the new-generation T-14 tank are continuing. Work is close to being wrapped up on boosting firepower and the command controllability of the BMP-2 infantry fighting vehicle with the Berezhok fighting compartment mounted on it," Salyukov stated.

"Simultaneously, tests on the promising B-11 Kurganets-25 infantry fighting vehicle with improved characteristics are continuing," the commander noted.

The modular design of the promising armament types essentially opens unlimited possibilities for modernization, he added.