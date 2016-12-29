Back to Main page
Defense contractors deliver over 100 warplanes to Russian troops in 2016

Military & Defense
December 29, 17:40 UTC+3 MOSCOW
Speaking about the results of the year for the Russian Navy, the vice-premier said that defense contractors had delivered six various warships
MOSCOW, December 29. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces have received 100 warplanes and 180 combat helicopters from the defense industry this year, Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV Channel.

Read also
Defense ministry reveals Russian army's plans for upcoming year

"For the civil aviation, 30 passenger planes and 22 helicopters have been produced this year. If we speak about military aviation, the output includes 109 warplanes and 186 combat helicopters," the vice-premier said.

Speaking about the results of the year for the Russian Navy, the vice-premier said that defense contractors had delivered six various warships for operation.

"If we speak about boats and other floating craft, these are dozens and even hundreds of vessels," Rogozin said.

