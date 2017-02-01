Defense minister reveals Russian army's plans for military drills in 2017

MOSCOW, February 1. /TASS/. In 2017, Russia’s Armed Forces will conduct over 2,800 military drills, Defense Minister General Sergei Shoigu said on Wednesday.

"On the whole, over 2,800 tactical, special and command-staff drills are planned to be conducted this year. In September, we will hold the West-2017 Russian-Belarusian strategic exercises," Shoigu said during the defense ministry’s teleconference.

He emphasized the need to take into account the military experience gained during the Syrian operation.

Shoigu also said that battalion task groups and company tactical teams of Russia’s ground troops, airborne forces and coastal defense troops had started "to take steps in order to improve their interaction," while fighter pilots had been practicing solitary exercises as well as flights in pairs and groups.

"The flying time in the winter period will grow to reach 14% of the annual target. Naval vessels and submarines continue to fulfill their tasks. The time naval ships and submarines have spent underway since the new academic year began, has exceeded 16% of the planned target," Shoigu added.

As reported earlier, in 2016, Russia’s Armed Forces planned to conduct over 4,000 exercises including various military drills.