Kremlin declines to comment on possibility of open conflict between Russia, US

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 20, 12:24 UTC+3

"However, the situation related to the (US-led) coalition’s actions causes serious concern," the Kremlin spokesman said

Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov

© Mikhail Metzel/TASS

MOSCOW, June 20. /TASS/. The Kremlin will not comment on the possibility that the situation in Syria could lead to an open conflict between Russia and the US, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"I would not comment on this," he said when asked if the Kremlin was concerned over the possibility that the Syrian crisis could lead to an open conflict between Moscow and Washington.

"However, the situation related to the (US-led) coalition’s actions causes serious concern," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Peskov also said that the question of on what conditions Moscow war ready to resume cooperation with the United States based on the memorandum on preventing incidents and ensuring flights safety should be forwarded to the Defense Ministry.

Russia suspended cooperation with the US in accordance with the memorandum after the US-led coalition had shot down a Syrian Shukhoi Su-22 bomber jet.

On June 19, Russia’s Defense Ministry stated that the US military command needed to carry out a thorough investigation into the incident and make its results public.

Topics
Syrian conflict
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
