Russian Defense Ministry delegation arrives in Iran

MOSCOW, December 24./TASS/. A delegation from the Russian Defense Ministry has arrived in Iran for a session of the bilateral group for military cooperation, the ministry press service said on Monday.

"On December 24, a delegation of the Russian Defense Ministry led by the deputy chief of the Russian Army General Staff, Vice-Admiral Igor Osipov, arrived in the Islamic Republic of Iran to take part in a second session of the Russian-Iranian working group for the implementation of a bilateral agreement on military cooperation," the ministry said.

The agreement was signed in January 2015. It was inked by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu and his Iranian counterpart Hossein Dehghan. The Russian minister said back then that the agreement had laid "the theoretical groundwork for military cooperation". He said an agreement had been reached at the talks to give a practical trajectory to bilateral cooperation and to see it help enhance combat effectiveness of the Russian and Iranian armies.