Trump says Russia, Iran, Syria should fight against IS

World
December 20, 15:15 UTC+3
© AP Photo/Evan Vucci

MOSCOW, December 20. /TASS/. It is up to Russia, Syria and Iran to fight the Islamic State terror group (IS or ISIS, outlawed in Russia), US President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter, commenting on his decision to withdraw US troops from Syria.

"Getting out of Syria was no surprise. I’ve been campaigning on it for years, and six months ago, when I very publicly wanted to do it, I agreed to stay longer. Russia, Iran, Syria and others are the local enemy of ISIS. We were doing there work. Time to come home and rebuild," the tweet reads.

"Does the USA want to be the Policeman of the Middle East, getting nothing but spending precious lives and trillions of dollars protecting others who, in almost all cases, do not appreciate what we are doing? Do we want to be there forever? Time for others to finally fight," the US president said in another tweet.

"Russia, Iran, Syria and many others are not happy about the US leaving, despite what the Fake News says, because now they will have to fight ISIS and others, who they hate, without us. I am building by far the most powerful military in the world. ISIS hits us they are doomed!" Trump added.

On December 19, the US president ordered a full withdrawal of US troops from Syria. "After historic victories against ISIS, it’s time to bring our great young people home!" Trump said. According to Reuters, the US plans to pull out troops from Syria within the next 60-100 days. Washington launched a military operation against the Islamic State group in Iraq in June 2014 and in Syria in September 2014. Trump’s decision took the US Congress and US allies by surprise.

