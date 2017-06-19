Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Federation Council demands US stop hampering fight against terrorists in Syria

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 19, 15:34 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Earlier, the SANA news agency reported that the air forces of the US-led international anti-terror coalition had shot down a Syrian plane near the city of Raqqa

Share
1 pages in this article

MOSCOW, June 19. /TASS/. The US-led coalition in Syria is conducting provocative activity which is hampering the fight against terrorists, the Federation Council members said on Monday, commenting on the incident involving a Syrian fighter jet.

Earlier, the SANA news agency reported that the air forces of the US-led international anti-terror coalition had shot down a Syrian plane near the city of Raqqa in the country’s north.

Read also

Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet

According to Chairman of the Russian Federation Council Committee for Foreign Affairs, Konstantin Kosachev, US efforts in Syria are only helping militants. "If you cannot help, just stay out of the way. You are fighting the wrong enemy: it is not the Syrian army that is carrying out terrorist attacks in European capitals," he said in a Facebook post. The senator added that the two latest news headlines from the Syrian Arab Republic - about the liquidation of the IS leader, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, and the downing of the jet - "show who is doing what in Syria."

By the same token, Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council’s Defense and Security Committee, Frants Klintsevich, denounced the US-led coalition’s activity as a provocation. "It is clear that it is not related to defense issues in any way. It is overt aggression and a provocation. And it is Russia who bears the brunt," he told reporters.

"It seems that the US under Donald Trump is a source of a completely new level of threats faced both in the Middle East and around the world," the MP concluded.

Read also

Russian Foreign Ministry: US strike against Syrian plane is act of aggression

US-led coalition’s air force downs Syrian warplane near Raqqa

Kremlin regrets US reluctance to cooperate in war on terror in Syria

US may attack Syrian troops with multiple rocket launchers — Russian Defense Ministry

Russia advises US to use ‘better discretion’ in planning airstrikes in Syria

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Syrian conflict
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia cuts deconfliction channel with Washington after US downs Syrian jet
2
Russian-Indian fighter FGFA to be in no way inferior to Russia’s PAK FA
3
Federation Council demands US stop hampering fight against terrorists in Syria
4
Russian diplomat advises US legislators to realize that no one will obey their ‘orders’
5
Kremlin blasts sanctions, warns move bound to backfire on its initiators
6
Russia at final stage of developing advanced electronic warfare system
7
World’s biggest sailing ship Sedov embarks on training voyage in Baltic Sea
TOP STORIES
Реклама