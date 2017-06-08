Back to Main page
Qatar’s foreign minister plans to visit Moscow on June 10

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 08, 13:36 UTC+3

On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya, Mauritius and the Maldives severed diplomatic relations with Qatar

MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani plans to visit Moscow by the end of this week, a diplomatic source told TASS on Thursday.

"The visit may take place already on Saturday, talks with the Russian Foreign Ministry’s leadership are expected," the source said.

On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya, Mauritius and the Maldives announced that they severed diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism and extremist ideology, hostile policy and meddling in the affairs of the Arab states. Later Mauritania and the Comoros Islands followed suit. Jordan and Djibouti reduced their diplomatic status with Qatar.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Qatar and other Arab countries should overcome these differences at the negotiating table. Moscow is carefully watching the situation as any tensions in the region arouse concerns, he said.

