Qatar’s foreign minister plans to visit Moscow on June 10

Diplomat states Russia has no expectations regarding UK electionsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 08, 14:02
UN envoy for Syria: Without efforts in Astana talks in Geneva cannot be successfulWorld June 08, 13:52
Moscow’s legendary Luzhniki Arena to be inaugurated with match of Russian football teamSport June 08, 13:24
Russia accelerates work on developing hydrogen engine for super-heavy carrier rocketScience & Space June 08, 13:09
Press review: Timoshenko takes heat for 2009 gas deal and India-Pakistan rivalry joins SCOPress Review June 08, 13:00
Poland has no claims against Russia on presidential plane crash probe, diplomat saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 08, 12:49
Russia to continue its focus on quality of Proton carrier rocket enginesScience & Space June 08, 12:30
British rock legend Sting returns to Moscow after five-year hiatusSociety & Culture June 08, 12:17
Russia advises US to use ‘better discretion’ in planning airstrikes in SyriaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 08, 11:45
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 8. /TASS/. Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani plans to visit Moscow by the end of this week, a diplomatic source told TASS on Thursday.
"The visit may take place already on Saturday, talks with the Russian Foreign Ministry’s leadership are expected," the source said.
On June 5, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya, Mauritius and the Maldives announced that they severed diplomatic relations with Qatar, accusing Doha of supporting terrorism and extremist ideology, hostile policy and meddling in the affairs of the Arab states. Later Mauritania and the Comoros Islands followed suit. Jordan and Djibouti reduced their diplomatic status with Qatar.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Qatar and other Arab countries should overcome these differences at the negotiating table. Moscow is carefully watching the situation as any tensions in the region arouse concerns, he said.