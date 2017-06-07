Putin's spokesman dismisses news of Russian hackers involvement in Qatar scandal as 'fake'

FIFA announces additional tickets sale for 2017 Confederations Cup in RussiaSport June 07, 15:15
Kremlin shrugs off ‘irrelevant’ speculations on Rosneft share buyback from Qatari fundBusiness & Economy June 07, 14:35
Kremlin spokesman gives no details about Putin-Trump meeting at G20Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 14:07
Putin will 'definitely react' in case Ukraine introduces visa regime, spokesman warnsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 14:01
Italian companies showing interest in SSJ-100 assemblyBusiness & Economy June 07, 13:45
Siberian scientists uncover high levels of toxic heavy metals on Arctic islandScience & Space June 07, 13:43
Kremlin strongly condemns terrorist attacks in IranRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 13:42
Moscow is ready to normalize relations with EURussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 13:40
Ministry says Russia outperforms US in destroying ISIS energy infrastructureMilitary & Defense June 07, 13:34
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 7. /TAAS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called the information published by mass media of the alleged involvement of Russian hackers in the Qatar scandal a 'fake.' "This is a new fake, a new lie that was published. Our CNN counterparts each time publish references to unnamed sources who serve in unnamed units of a such-and-such intelligence service. All this flow of information is out of touch with reality. A fake is a fake, after all," Peskov said.