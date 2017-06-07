Putin's spokesman dismisses news of Russian hackers involvement in Qatar scandal as 'fake'

MOSCOW, June 7. /TAAS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has called the information published by mass media of the alleged involvement of Russian hackers in the Qatar scandal a 'fake.' "This is a new fake, a new lie that was published. Our CNN counterparts each time publish references to unnamed sources who serve in unnamed units of a such-and-such intelligence service. All this flow of information is out of touch with reality. A fake is a fake, after all," Peskov said.

