Putin, Qatari Emir did not bring up 'Russian hackers' during talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Qatar's Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani did not raise the issue of Russian hackers during Tuesday’s phone conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"No, the Emir of Qatar did not raise this issue," Peskov said.

The Kremlin press service said Putin and the Emir of Qatar "touched upon international issues. "Vladimir Putin confirmed Russia’s principled stance in favor of settling the crisis politically and diplomatically, through dialogue," the report said. The sides also discussed trade and economic and investment cooperation.

CNN reported citing US intelligence sources that Russian hackers "breached Qatar's state news agency and planted a fake news report that contributed to a crisis among the US' closest Gulf allies."

Nine countries - Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya, Mauritius, Mauritania and the Maldives - have announced that they severed diplomatic relations with Qatar over Doha’s support for terrorism. Qatar expressed regret over this decision calling it groundless.

The accusations against Russia and some hackers, who allegedly interfered in the affairs of other countries, have been repeatedly echoed over the past months from different countries, including the United States, France and Germany. Russia’s authorities have repeatedly rejected these allegations, saying that no evidence of Moscow’s alleged complicity has been proven. This issue was discussed at last week’s St. Petersburg International Economic Forum, where President Putin had to reject claims of any such activity by Russia.

CNN reported citing US intelligence sources that Russian hackers "breached Qatar's state news agency and planted a fake news report that contributed to a crisis among the US' closest Gulf allies."