Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin's aide assures Russia backs diplomatic settlement to Qatar quagmire

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 07, 16:31 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Moscow is interested in settling the Qatar affair by political and diplomatic means

Share
1 pages in this article

Doha, Qatar

© AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili

Read also
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov

Putin's spokesman dismisses news of Russian hackers involvement in Qatar scandal as 'fake'

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russia does not contemplate the possibility it might act as a go-between to resolve the dispute over Qatar, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said, when asked about President Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversations with the leaders of Qatar and Egypt.

"I would not say that the possibility Russia might play the role of a go-between is on the agenda," he said.

"The very instance of our pro-active work and efforts by the president, the foreign minister and through other channels underscores the fact that we are interested in a settlement of the Qatar affair by political and diplomatic means."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Antimissile 'umbrella' to be created over Russia’s enitre territory
2
Putin confirms Russia ready to team up with Iran to fight terror
3
Russia up to date on efforts to stage more chemical attacks in Syria — intelligence chief
4
Russia’s Sukhoi-27 jet intercepts US bomber over Baltic Sea
5
Chairman of Saudi Aramco on meeting with Putin, travelling to Arctic and OPEC deal
6
Russian defense minister suggests signing Russian-Chinese military cooperation roadmap
7
Kremlin shrugs off ‘irrelevant’ speculations on Rosneft share buyback from Qatari fund
TOP STORIES
Реклама