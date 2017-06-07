Putin's aide assures Russia backs diplomatic settlement to Qatar quagmire

MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russia does not contemplate the possibility it might act as a go-between to resolve the dispute over Qatar, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said, when asked about President Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversations with the leaders of Qatar and Egypt.

"I would not say that the possibility Russia might play the role of a go-between is on the agenda," he said.

"The very instance of our pro-active work and efforts by the president, the foreign minister and through other channels underscores the fact that we are interested in a settlement of the Qatar affair by political and diplomatic means."