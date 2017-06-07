Putin's aide assures Russia backs diplomatic settlement to Qatar quagmire

Putin's aide assures Russia backs diplomatic settlement to Qatar quagmireRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 16:31
Russia up to date on efforts to stage more chemical attacks in Syria — intelligence chiefRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 15:33
Putin confirms Russia ready to team up with Iran to fight terrorRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 15:26
Terrorist attacks strike Iran claiming at least 12 livesWorld June 07, 15:21
Lavrov says declaration of deconfliction zones without Damascus consent illegitimateRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 15:18
FIFA announces additional tickets sale for 2017 Confederations Cup in RussiaSport June 07, 15:15
Kremlin shrugs off ‘irrelevant’ speculations on Rosneft share buyback from Qatari fundBusiness & Economy June 07, 14:35
Kremlin spokesman gives no details about Putin-Trump meeting at G20Russian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 14:07
Putin will 'definitely react' in case Ukraine introduces visa regime, spokesman warnsRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 07, 14:01
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 7. /TASS/. Russia does not contemplate the possibility it might act as a go-between to resolve the dispute over Qatar, Russian presidential aide Yuri Ushakov said, when asked about President Vladimir Putin’s telephone conversations with the leaders of Qatar and Egypt.
"I would not say that the possibility Russia might play the role of a go-between is on the agenda," he said.
"The very instance of our pro-active work and efforts by the president, the foreign minister and through other channels underscores the fact that we are interested in a settlement of the Qatar affair by political and diplomatic means."