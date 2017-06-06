Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin mum on possible oil market reaction to Qatar diplomatic crisis

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
June 06, 13:59 UTC+3 MOSCOW

Russia values its relations with all countries of the Persian Gulf and plans to further foster these ties, said Kremlin spokesman

Share
1 pages in this article
© Maxim Slutskiy/TASS

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to comment if the Arab states’ decision to sever diplomatic ties with Qatar may affect the agreements to cut oil production.

Read also

Gazprom believes Qatar's quagmire won't become 'catastrophe' for LNG market

"I won’t comment on this issue now as certainly, we call for settling all challenging issues, all differences and misunderstanding through political and diplomatic dialogue," Peskov told reporters.

Russia values its relations with all countries of the Persian Gulf and plans to further foster these ties, Peskov said, voicing hope that the situation around Qatar won’t affect the efficiency of joint steps to fight against terrorism.

On Monday, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya and the Maldives announced cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar over Doha’s support of terrorism. Qatar expressed regret over this decision calling it groundless. A number of air companies from the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia said they would suspend flights to Qatar. In turn, Qatar Airways suspended flights to Saudi Arabia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani on Monday, expressing serious concerns over a new hotspot of tensions emerging in the Arab world.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Dmitry Peskov
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Russia’s Sukhoi-27 jet intercepts US bomber over Baltic Sea
2
Russia's new corvette to be launched in June
3
Russian expert comments on USSR collapse
4
Russia to upgrade Su-35C fighter
5
US sends B-52 bombers, 800 pilots to NATO drills near Russian borders — media
6
Ten countries to open national expositions at Russia’s MAKS-2017 aerospace show
7
Domestic engine tests for MC-21 airplane to be completed by year-end
TOP STORIES
Реклама