Kremlin mum on possible oil market reaction to Qatar diplomatic crisis

MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to comment if the Arab states’ decision to sever diplomatic ties with Qatar may affect the agreements to cut oil production.

"I won’t comment on this issue now as certainly, we call for settling all challenging issues, all differences and misunderstanding through political and diplomatic dialogue," Peskov told reporters.

Russia values its relations with all countries of the Persian Gulf and plans to further foster these ties, Peskov said, voicing hope that the situation around Qatar won’t affect the efficiency of joint steps to fight against terrorism.

On Monday, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya and the Maldives announced cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar over Doha’s support of terrorism. Qatar expressed regret over this decision calling it groundless. A number of air companies from the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia said they would suspend flights to Qatar. In turn, Qatar Airways suspended flights to Saudi Arabia.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani on Monday, expressing serious concerns over a new hotspot of tensions emerging in the Arab world.