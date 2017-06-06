Kremlin mum on possible oil market reaction to Qatar diplomatic crisis

Russia's new corvette to be launched in JuneMilitary & Defense June 06, 14:43
NATO membership imposed on Montenegro in return for Russophobic sentiment — LavrovRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 14:26
No transparency in MH17 crash investigation, Lavrov saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 14:16
Kremlin mum on possible oil market reaction to Qatar diplomatic crisisRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 13:59
Russia tightens security ahead 2017 FIFA Confederations CupSport June 06, 13:53
Russia’s Sukhoi-27 jet intercepts US bomber over Baltic SeaMilitary & Defense June 06, 13:29
Kremlin condemns accusations that Russia hacked US election commissionRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 13:24
Kremlin focused on Trump’s stance on relations with RussiaRussian Politics & Diplomacy June 06, 13:20
Russian Space Forces identify all missile launches in their area of responsibilityMilitary & Defense June 06, 13:17
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, June 6. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has declined to comment if the Arab states’ decision to sever diplomatic ties with Qatar may affect the agreements to cut oil production.
"I won’t comment on this issue now as certainly, we call for settling all challenging issues, all differences and misunderstanding through political and diplomatic dialogue," Peskov told reporters.
Russia values its relations with all countries of the Persian Gulf and plans to further foster these ties, Peskov said, voicing hope that the situation around Qatar won’t affect the efficiency of joint steps to fight against terrorism.
On Monday, Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, as well as Yemen, the interim government of Libya and the Maldives announced cutting diplomatic relations with Qatar over Doha’s support of terrorism. Qatar expressed regret over this decision calling it groundless. A number of air companies from the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia said they would suspend flights to Qatar. In turn, Qatar Airways suspended flights to Saudi Arabia.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov held a telephone conversation with his Qatari counterpart Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani on Monday, expressing serious concerns over a new hotspot of tensions emerging in the Arab world.