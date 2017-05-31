Russia and France see progress in relations after Putin-Macron meeting

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. The Foreign Ministries of Russia and France are holding contacts in the follow-up of accords reached by the presidents of both countries at their recent meeting in Versailles, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Wednesday.

"Some impulses are already coming in the follow-up of agreements reached in Versailles [at negotiations between Russian and French Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron on May 29]," Ushakov said.

"Specifically, the foreign ministers are already agreeing on a meeting," the Kremlin aide said.

"And on the eve of the ministers’ meeting, aides and experts are due to meet to discuss the war on terror and the situation in Syria," the Russian presidential aide said.