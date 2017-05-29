Macron says no international problem can be solved without Russia

VERSAILLES, May 29. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of Russia in the contemporary world after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday.

"No important problem in the world can be solved without Russia’s participation. We should ensure the conduct of joint actions. This is because we won’t be able to advance on the most important issues, if we do not create necessary conditions for this," Macron said.

"If there is no open and sincere dialogue, even if it is sometimes accompanied by unpleasant moments, but a demanding dialogue with regard to both sides, we will never be able to advance either on the Syrian or on the Ukrainian problem," the French president said.