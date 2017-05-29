Macron says no international problem can be solved without Russia

Macron lashes out at Russian news agency Sputnik, RT channel over campaign coverageWorld May 29, 20:11
Macron says no international problem can be solved without RussiaWorld May 29, 19:51
Putin: Russian and French fundamental interests come firstRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 19:34
Hollywood director highlights his esteem for Russia’s presidentSociety & Culture May 29, 19:18
Death toll following Moscow thunderstorms rises to 11World May 29, 19:02
Putin-Macron first meeting round-upWorld May 29, 19:00
Expert predicts tensions between China and US will escalateWorld May 29, 18:22
Raging thunderstorm strikes Moscow leaving seven dead, 69 injured — sourceWorld May 29, 18:01
MP rips Montenegrin top envoy's anti-Russia hype as lies, loyalty ‘display’ for NATORussian Politics & Diplomacy May 29, 17:44
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
VERSAILLES, May 29. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron stressed the importance of Russia in the contemporary world after a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on Monday.
"No important problem in the world can be solved without Russia’s participation. We should ensure the conduct of joint actions. This is because we won’t be able to advance on the most important issues, if we do not create necessary conditions for this," Macron said.
"If there is no open and sincere dialogue, even if it is sometimes accompanied by unpleasant moments, but a demanding dialogue with regard to both sides, we will never be able to advance either on the Syrian or on the Ukrainian problem," the French president said.