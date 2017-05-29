Back to Main page
Macron thanks Vladimir Putin for visiting Versailles

World
May 29, 18:29 UTC+3
VERSAILLES, May 29. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron thanked Russian leader Vladimir Putin for his official visit to France on Monday.

"I would like to thank Vladimir Putin for accepting the invitation and coming to Versailles," Macron told a news conference following their bilateral talks adding "it was important to note that the dialogue between Russia and France was never interrupted."

