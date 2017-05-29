Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin and Macron hold their first meeting in Versailles

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 15:58 UTC+3 VERSAILLES

The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral and international issues, including the settlement in Syria and Ukraine and Russia’s relations with the EU

Share
1 pages in this article
© Philippe Wojazer/Pool Photo via AP

VERSAILLES, May 29. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and French President Emmanuel Macron have started holding their first meeting in the Palace of Versailles.

The Russian president earlier arrived at the Charles De Gaulle airport and attended a welcoming ceremony and joint photo-op near the palace entrance. The guard of honor with the orchestra took part in the ceremony.

Read also

Putin arrives in France for first meeting with Macron

The two leaders are expected to discuss bilateral and international issues, including the settlement in Syria and Ukraine, the situation in Libya and on the Korean Peninsula and Russia’s relations with the European Union.

After the high-level private meeting, the two leaders will be joined by other members of delegations during a working breakfast. Later, the presidents will give a joint press conference.

The Russian and French leaders will also attend a large exhibition in the Royal Palace devoted to the 300th anniversary of Russian Tsar Peter the Great’s first trip to France. At the conclusion of his visit, Putin will leave Versailles for Paris to attend the Russian Cultural and Spiritual Center opened in October last year.

In October 2016, there were plans for the Russian leader to visit Paris and with then-French President Francois Hollande jointly open the Russian Spiritual and Cultural Center on the Branly embankment and the exhibition of masterpieces from a collection of philanthropist Sergei Shchukin at the Louis Vuitton Foundation. However, the trip was cancelled by the Kremlin as the French side refused at the very last moment to participate in these events at the highest level (amid contradictions over Syria).

Read also

French minister comments on Macron-Putin talks

Putin to discuss with Macron how to improve bilateral relations

Poll shows 25% of Russians expect headway in ties with France during Macron’s presidency

Macron inaugurated as French president

Macron says EU needs deep reforms

Putin congratulates Macron on winning French presidential election

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
France
Persons
Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin and Macron hold their first meeting in Versailles
2
Russia to begin trials of new military transport plane in late 2017
3
MC-21 airliner makes first test flight — source
4
Putin arrives in France for first meeting with Macron
5
Russia hopes China will help settle Syrian crisis
6
Russia’s Eastern Military District receives new shipment of Terminator helicopters
7
Russian shipping company buys giant bulker for international routes
TOP STORIES
Реклама