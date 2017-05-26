Putin to discuss with Macron how to improve bilateral relations

Estonian foreign ministry confirms plans to expel two Russian diplomatsWorld May 26, 16:30
Russia stands for diplomatic settlement of North Korean issue — presidential aideRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 26, 16:25
Putin to discuss with Macron how to improve bilateral relationsRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 26, 16:20
Moscow determined to respond to expulsion of two Russian diplomats from EstoniaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 26, 16:12
Russia may develop advanced Ka-62 helicopter’s shipborne versionMilitary & Defense May 26, 15:53
Russia and China share stances on Syria crisisRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 26, 15:27
Moscow and Beijing call for complete denuclearization of Korean PeninsulaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 26, 14:35
Russia’s most advanced helicopter to get new-generation communications systemMilitary & Defense May 26, 14:24
G7 summit kicks off in ItalyWorld May 26, 13:55
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia considers as unsatisfactory current political, trade and economic relations with France and the ways of their improvement will be discussed at a meeting of Russian and French Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron on May 29, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.
"We proceed from the fact that with regard to bilateral issues, the presidents will discuss the state of political contacts, which do not satisfy the Russian side," Ushakov said, noting that the inter-governmental Russian-French commission at the level of the prime ministers, the inter-parliamentary commission and the Council on security cooperation were not working.
Moscow also believes that "the state of trade [between Russia and France] is unsatisfactory," the Kremlin aide said.
"That is, the state of political, trade and economic relations, as we believe, will be discussed [at the meeting]," Ushakov said.