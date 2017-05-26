Putin to discuss with Macron how to improve bilateral relations

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia considers as unsatisfactory current political, trade and economic relations with France and the ways of their improvement will be discussed at a meeting of Russian and French Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron on May 29, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.

"We proceed from the fact that with regard to bilateral issues, the presidents will discuss the state of political contacts, which do not satisfy the Russian side," Ushakov said, noting that the inter-governmental Russian-French commission at the level of the prime ministers, the inter-parliamentary commission and the Council on security cooperation were not working.

Moscow also believes that "the state of trade [between Russia and France] is unsatisfactory," the Kremlin aide said.

"That is, the state of political, trade and economic relations, as we believe, will be discussed [at the meeting]," Ushakov said.