Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Putin to discuss with Macron how to improve bilateral relations

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 26, 16:20 UTC+3

Moscow also believes that the state of trade between Russia and France is unsatisfactory

Share
1 pages in this article
French President Vladimir Putin

French President Vladimir Putin

© AP Photo/Michel Euler

MOSCOW, May 26. /TASS/. Russia considers as unsatisfactory current political, trade and economic relations with France and the ways of their improvement will be discussed at a meeting of Russian and French Presidents Vladimir Putin and Emmanuel Macron on May 29, Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.

Read also

Kremlin unveils Putin-Macron talks agenda

"We proceed from the fact that with regard to bilateral issues, the presidents will discuss the state of political contacts, which do not satisfy the Russian side," Ushakov said, noting that the inter-governmental Russian-French commission at the level of the prime ministers, the inter-parliamentary commission and the Council on security cooperation were not working.

Moscow also believes that "the state of trade [between Russia and France] is unsatisfactory," the Kremlin aide said.

"That is, the state of political, trade and economic relations, as we believe, will be discussed [at the meeting]," Ushakov said.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Countries
France
Persons
Vladimir Putin
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Putin to discuss with Macron how to improve bilateral relations
2
Russia warns NATO against military buildup along eastern border
3
Estonian foreign ministry confirms plans to expel two Russian diplomats
4
Moscow and Beijing call for complete denuclearization of Korean Peninsula
5
Russia to build first helicopter carrier by 2022
6
Russia gets hundreds of orders for MC-21 new medium-haul airliner
7
Putin holds meeting with Russian security council
TOP STORIES
Реклама