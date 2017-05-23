Kremlin unveils Putin-Macron talks agenda

KRASNODAR, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron will discuss pressing global issues and the development of bilateral relations at their Paris meeting due on May 29, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The agenda is obvious, the two presidents will have to get to know each other as it will be their first meeting. Russia and France have a vast bilateral agenda which particularly includes trade and economic projects and cultural cooperation," the Russian presidential spokesman said. According to Peskov, Russia "is interested in exchanging views on the major pressing issues on the global agenda, as well as on regional conflicts."