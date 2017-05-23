Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Kremlin unveils Putin-Macron talks agenda

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 23, 15:16 UTC+3 KRASNODAR

Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron will meet in Paris on May 29

Share
1 pages in this article
© Stanislav Krasilnikov/TASS

Read also

Putin to meet with Macron in Paris on May 29

KRASNODAR, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron will discuss pressing global issues and the development of bilateral relations at their Paris meeting due on May 29, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"The agenda is obvious, the two presidents will have to get to know each other as it will be their first meeting. Russia and France have a vast bilateral agenda which particularly includes trade and economic projects and cultural cooperation," the Russian presidential spokesman said. According to Peskov, Russia "is interested in exchanging views on the major pressing issues on the global agenda, as well as on regional conflicts."

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Press review: Russia to cut Council of Europe 'dues' and Black Sea powers argue in Turkey
2
Syrian opposition faction leader warns Geneva talks may break down
3
Russia’s state arms seller to showcase drones with proven combat record in Syria
4
Putin offers condolences to UK over terror attack in Manchester
5
Extension of OPEC deal aimed at aligning energy prices dynamics, Kremlin says
6
Russia's Black Sea Fleet holds drills in Mediterranean
7
Hollywood actor Steven Seagal to get free land in Russia's Far East
TOP STORIES
Реклама