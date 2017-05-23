Kremlin unveils Putin-Macron talks agenda

Extension of OPEC deal aimed at aligning energy prices dynamics, Kremlin saysBusiness & Economy May 23, 15:41
Kremlin unveils Putin-Macron talks agendaRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 23, 15:16
Syrian opposition faction leader warns Geneva talks may break downWorld May 23, 15:10
Russia's top diplomat says Syria settlement requires Iran’s participationRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 23, 14:38
Four men and a dog: How Papanin’s team conquered the North PoleSociety & Culture May 23, 14:20
World Bank predicts investments in Russia’s fixed assets to surge to 2% in 2017Business & Economy May 23, 14:16
Manchester shopping mall evacuated following terror attackWorld May 23, 13:44
Lavrov warns Syria’s plight will drag on if efforts to divide it continueRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 23, 13:41
Forces behind Manchester attack seek to spread panic across globe, Russian think tank saysRussian Politics & Diplomacy May 23, 13:31
{{element.title}}{{element.heading}} {{element.date}}
KRASNODAR, May 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron will discuss pressing global issues and the development of bilateral relations at their Paris meeting due on May 29, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.
"The agenda is obvious, the two presidents will have to get to know each other as it will be their first meeting. Russia and France have a vast bilateral agenda which particularly includes trade and economic projects and cultural cooperation," the Russian presidential spokesman said. According to Peskov, Russia "is interested in exchanging views on the major pressing issues on the global agenda, as well as on regional conflicts."