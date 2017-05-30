Back to Main page
Lavrov slams Macron's 'media propaganda' remarks as post-Obama policy aftereffect

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 14:14 UTC+3 MOSCOW

The Russian foreign minister reiterated that Moscow had not been provided with any proof yet

© Alexandr Sherbak/TASS

Read also
Emmanuel Macron

Macron lashes out at Russian news agency Sputnik, RT channel over campaign coverage

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement about ‘false propaganda’ of Russia’s Sputnik news agency and RT TV channel are in line with the current anti-Russian crusade, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I believe that these allegations are the consequences of the anti-Russian campaign launched by the Obama administration, which has engulfed a number of western countries," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with the Nigerian top diplomat.

"Our western counterparts still can’t overcome this tendency," Lavrov added.

"The main thing about all these accusations is that we don’t see any evidence," the Russian foreign minister pointed out.

Read also

Medvedev regrets Obama administration’s 'anti-Russian agony'

Putin-Macron first meeting round-up

Russian diplomat says entire world 'disgusted by Obama administration's foreign policy'

Lavrov regrets Obama administration continues unfriendly steps against Russia

"Be it the hacker story or rumors about some backroom schemes aimed at meddling in elections in almost all western countries, there has not been one shred of evidence, nor has a single name even been provided."

"When there are names and evidence, then our answers will become more specific," the Russian top diplomat stressed.

"But we don’t have anything to do with most of the accusations."

Topics
Foreign policy French presidential election 2017
Persons
Sergey Lavrov
