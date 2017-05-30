Lavrov slams Macron's 'media propaganda' remarks as post-Obama policy aftereffect

MOSCOW, May 30. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement about ‘false propaganda’ of Russia’s Sputnik news agency and RT TV channel are in line with the current anti-Russian crusade, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.

"I believe that these allegations are the consequences of the anti-Russian campaign launched by the Obama administration, which has engulfed a number of western countries," Lavrov said at a joint press conference with the Nigerian top diplomat.

"Our western counterparts still can’t overcome this tendency," Lavrov added.

"The main thing about all these accusations is that we don’t see any evidence," the Russian foreign minister pointed out.

"Be it the hacker story or rumors about some backroom schemes aimed at meddling in elections in almost all western countries, there has not been one shred of evidence, nor has a single name even been provided."

"When there are names and evidence, then our answers will become more specific," the Russian top diplomat stressed.

"But we don’t have anything to do with most of the accusations."