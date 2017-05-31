Back to Main page
Kremlin says US Democratic Party’s stance not source of Russia-US tension

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 31, 14:37 UTC+3

The Kremlin spokesman comments on Russia-US relations

MOSCOW, May 31. /TASS/. Fanning hatred against Russia in the US may negatively affect relations between Moscow and Washington, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"We see our ambassador being attacked, which is totally unacceptable, we also see attempts to fan anti-Russian sentiment," he said. "We believe that this may negatively affect the atmosphere of bilateral relations, moreover, the negative effects are already emerging," the Russian presidential spokesman added.

At the same time, in Peskov’s words, the Kremlin does not believe that the US Democratic Party’s attitude to Moscow to be the main reason for difficulties in bilateral relations.

"The president made it clear that the problem is that some political forces have been trying to cover up their defeats and failures by stirring up hatred against Russia," Peskov said.

On Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an interview with Le Figaro that it would be possible to improve relations between Russia and the United States when Washington abandoned the use of anti-Russian rhetoric in the domestic political struggle.

"The reason for it (difficult political situation in the United States) is that those who lost the elections are trying every way to improve their position by attacking Russia and accusing Russia of interference (in the US internal affairs)," Putin said. "People who lost the election do not want to admit that they really lost, while the one who won is closer to people and has a better understanding of what people want, what ordinary voters want," he said.

"They are striving to explain and prove to others that their policy was valid, they did everything right, but someone from the outside deceived them and made fools of them. But that is not the case, they just lost and they must admit it," the Russian president said.

"When they do, I think it will be easier for us to work together," Putin added. "But it’s too bad that they have been taking advantage of anti-Russian tools, as it creates imbalance in international relations," the Russian leader pointed out.

