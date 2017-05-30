Back to Main page
Back to Main page
Russian Politics & Diplomacy
World
Business & Economy
Military & Defense
Science & Space
Society & Culture
Sport
Press Review
Select the city
Currency converter
^
News Feed
Sections
All news
News Feed
News Search Topics
ОК
Use filter
You can filter your feed,
by choosing only interesting
sections.
Go to Search
Loading
More news

Moscow concerned over no breakthrough in US administration’s relations with Russia

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 30, 11:41 UTC+3

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov noted that under the previous US administration bilateral relations hit their lowest point

Share
1 pages in this article
White House in Washington

White House in Washington

© AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

PSKOV, May 30. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned as no serious breakthrough has been seen in Russian-US relations under Donald Trump’s administration, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said during the Fort Ross Dialogue forum on Tuesday.

The diplomat noted that under the previous US administration bilateral relations hit their lowest point. "But the new time period, contacts and cooperation with Trump’s administration saw no serious breakthrough. We are concerned about this," Ryabkov said.

Russia seeks to overcome negative trend in relations with US

Read also

Senior Russian MP says too early to speak of thaw in Russia-US ties

Kremlin mum on prospects of Russia-US ties should Trump be impeached

Russia, US should start with minor steps to restore ties — US expert

Trump says improving US-Russia ties beneficial to both countries

Lavrov says only time can heal damage done to US-Russia ties by Obama administration

Moscow wants to change the negative trend in relations with Washington and will work in this direction, according to Ryabkov.

"We want to change the negative trend in politics and economy. We will work in this direction," Ryabkov stressed.

"It is important to get rid of all artificial things complicating cooperation and to remove numerous irritants in bilateral ties," the high-ranking diplomat said.

Ryabkov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated many times that Moscow is open for cooperation in political and other areas, but "this should be done based on principles of justice and taking into account mutual interests," he said.

Moscow did nothing to meddle in US domestic policy

Moscow has never done anything which could be considered as an attempt to influence Washington’s domestic policy, Ryabkov said.

"We could never even think about interfering into the Unites States’ domestic affairs," he said. "We never did anything that could be considered as an attempt to influence domestic processes in the United States," Ryabkov pointed out.

{{item.group_date}}
{{item.suffix?", "+item.suffix:""}}
Show more
Share
Persons
Donald Trump
Topics
Foreign policy
In other media
Реклама
Photo
10
Russia's top diplomat Sergey Lavrov celebrates his birthday
3
Four Russians killed in Istanbul helicopter crash — Foreign Ministry
3
MP warns US deployment of THAAD system in South Korea jeopardizes Russia’s security
Infographics
Russia's gas pipelines to Europe by 2018
Russia’s state defense order in 2015
Chinese Lunar Exploration Program
Russia’s Angara A5 heavy-load space carrier rocket
Most read
Now
Today
This week
1
Diplomat comments on Trump’s son-in-law contacts with Russian ambassador to US
2
Moscow concerned over no breakthrough in US administration’s relations with Russia
3
Kamaz to supply at least 1,000 trucks to Philippines by 2020
4
Russian rocket artillery to be rearmed with upgraded launchers by 2020
5
Building the Infrastructure for Eurasia’s Future
6
Hurricane death toll rises to 14 in Moscow, Moscow Region
7
Wolf, Lynx and Tiger: Russian military vehicles
TOP STORIES
Реклама