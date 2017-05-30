Moscow concerned over no breakthrough in US administration’s relations with Russia

PSKOV, May 30. /TASS/. Moscow is concerned as no serious breakthrough has been seen in Russian-US relations under Donald Trump’s administration, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said during the Fort Ross Dialogue forum on Tuesday.

The diplomat noted that under the previous US administration bilateral relations hit their lowest point. "But the new time period, contacts and cooperation with Trump’s administration saw no serious breakthrough. We are concerned about this," Ryabkov said.

Russia seeks to overcome negative trend in relations with US

Moscow wants to change the negative trend in relations with Washington and will work in this direction, according to Ryabkov.

"We want to change the negative trend in politics and economy. We will work in this direction," Ryabkov stressed.

"It is important to get rid of all artificial things complicating cooperation and to remove numerous irritants in bilateral ties," the high-ranking diplomat said.

Ryabkov noted that Russian President Vladimir Putin has stated many times that Moscow is open for cooperation in political and other areas, but "this should be done based on principles of justice and taking into account mutual interests," he said.

Moscow did nothing to meddle in US domestic policy

Moscow has never done anything which could be considered as an attempt to influence Washington’s domestic policy, Ryabkov said.

"We could never even think about interfering into the Unites States’ domestic affairs," he said. "We never did anything that could be considered as an attempt to influence domestic processes in the United States," Ryabkov pointed out.