Russia welcomes Egypt’s efforts for Libyan settlement — Lavrov

CAIRO, May 30. /TASS/. Russia welcomes efforts made by Egypt to achieve reconciliation in Libya, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said after talks with his Egyptian counterpart on Monday.

"We welcome efforts by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates to bring closer the positions of the (conflicting) parties in Libya," he said. "We also welcome the initiatives put forward in this direction by the League of Arab States, the African Union and the United Nations."

The minister added that the issue of the Arab-Israeli conflict was also discussed during his visit to Cairo.

"Russia and Egypt aim at promoting the two-state solution, sealed by the UN documents. We welcome the constructive role of Egypt in solving the issues that arise over the Palestinian settlement and security on the Sinai Peninsula," Russia’s top diplomat said.

"In a constructive manner, we also exchanged opinions on how to overcome the deadlock in the talks on turning Middle East into a zone free from weapons of mass destruction and their delivery vehicles," he added.