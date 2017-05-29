Back to Main page
Russian envoy: ‘Nothing new’ on anti-Russia sanctions in G7’s final declaration

Russian Politics & Diplomacy
May 29, 12:22 UTC+3 MOSCOW
MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. There is nothing new in the G7 summit’s final declaration on sanctions against Russia, the country’s Permanent Representative to the European Union Vladimir Chizhov told reporters today.

"To my mind, nothing was added (to the final declaration’s test) and nothing was removed," the diplomat said, answering TASS’s question. "So there is nothing new."

Sanctions vs. Russia
